WILMINGTON (CBS) – A woman from Tewksbury was killed in a horrific crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington late Tuesday night.
Massachusetts State Police said 43-year-old Kristina Lee lost control of her 2002 Ford Escape on the northbound side of the highway around 10:30 p.m.
The SUV hit a guardrail, then went back onto the road and Lee was ejected onto the highway, police said. She was then hit by a Honda CRV.
Lee’s SUV then “continued northbound, unoccupied, and exited the roadway to the right and came to rest” in the woods, investigators said.
The driver of the Honda, a 24-year-old man from Methuen, stopped and stayed at the scene.
Shortly after the crash, police initially thought Lee had crashed her SUV in the woods, got out and was then hit by the Honda.
No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.
“At some point after the Ford Escape was towed to a tow yard, the (tow) operator reported that the Ford had caught fire and was fully engulfed. The fire was extinguished by Wilmington Fire. The Ford sustained further damage in the fire,” State Police said in a statement.