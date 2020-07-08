BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts on Wednesday released its weekly report on the latest coronavirus case numbers by cities and towns. There are a total of 104,961 confirmed cases in the state.
Boston leads the state with 14,160 total cases. But other communities have a higher rate of cases per 100,000 residents.
Chelsea, with its high percentage of residents who are essential workers, continues to have by far the highest case rate with 7,846 per 100,000 people. Rounding out the Top 10 are Brockton (4,330), Lawrence (4,127), Everett (3,647), Lynn (3,633), Revere (2,968), Randolph (2,791), Worcester (2,763), Danvers (2,584) and Lowell (2,502).
Massachusetts is averaging 1,507 cases per 100,000 residents. The state is not reporting numbers in towns with fewer than 5 cases.