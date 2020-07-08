Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Wednesday is opening night for Boston’s new drive-in movie series. The city will be showing films outside the convention center in the Seaport every Wednesday in July.
Each night will have a double feature. It’s free, but advanced registration is required. All July showing are already sold out.
The series kicks off Wednesday at 6 p.m. with “Moana” and “Yesterday.”
The city will use an LED screen that is visible both day and night, so it can host special matinees as well.
Movies, locations and registration information can be found at boston.gov/drive-in-movies.