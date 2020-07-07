WESTBORO (CBS) – A mother is outraged over what a Supercuts stylist allegedly said in front of her two children in Westboro.

“For the first time I had to explain to my daughter that there are some people that have a problem with you just because you’re tanner than everybody else,” said Damalyn Matthews.

Damalyn said the actions of the stylist, who has since been fired, forced her to have a conversation with her 7-year-old daughter Amialyn about race too soon.

“She made fun of my color of my skin and I hate when people do that,” said Amialyn.

Damalyn said the stylist about to cut Amialyn’s hair made a hurtful comment to her 21-year-old niece, who is white. Her son also heard the comment.

“Now this lady told her, ‘you should have told us you were black when you made the appointment,’” Damalyn said. “[Amialyn] is so naive she says, ‘Well I’m not black, my skin’s brown can you trim my hair anyways?’”

Frustrated and angry, Damalyn turned to Facebook. Her post caught the attention of the franchise owner who later wrote, “Racism, ignorance, and prejudice are not tolerated or allowed in our company.”

The stylist was fired, but the family said the damage was already done.

“Sometimes there are mean people in this world and they say hurtful things, you understand, that may be because of something they are going through, it’s not anything that you did,” Amialyn’s dad, Muhammad Matthews said.

“I was hoping to keep them innocent for a little while longer, because they’re still small,” Damalyn said.

Damalyn said despite the stylist being fired, her family will not go back to Supercuts.