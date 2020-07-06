BOSTON (CBS) — The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have their quarterback for a long time. A very long time.

And he’s going to make a lot of money.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have reached an agreement on a 10-year contract extension. The deal was struck with two years still left on Mahomes’ rookie deal, meaning Mahomes and the Chiefs are now in line to be together for the next 12 years.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season will be the richest contract in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes now have a 12-year commitment. pic.twitter.com/3j8NYur0aP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Mahomes is coming off a Super Bowl-winning season with the Chiefs, their first title in 50 years. The year before, Mahomes won the NFL MVP Award in his first season as a starting quarterback.

Drafted 10th overall in 2017, Mahomes has completed 65.9 percent of his passes, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt while throwing 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. In five postseason games, he owns a 4-1 record, averaging 294.8 passing yards per game with a total of 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors in the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.