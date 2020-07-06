By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton had a rough offseason.

That may feel like a stretch for a star athlete with millions in the bank, but the past calendar year was nevertheless full of challenges and frustrations for the quarterback. From finally getting his shoulder healthy, to suffering a foot injury in the preseason, to losing almost the entire regular season, to surgery, to rehab, to getting cut by the Panthers and then getting no opportunities to show teams that he’s healthy due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a trying journey for the 31-year-old Newton.

Through it all, the 2015 NFL MVP has largely remained quiet, only speaking by way of his workout videos and photos on Instagram.

Now, though, Newton is ready to roar.

“I’m really modest,” Newton said in his latest Instagram video, “but I’m gonna tell you this: I’m getting tired of being humble now.”

The caption on Newton’s video — when translated from his unique font — says this:

Note to self:

You are great

You are the best

You are a dog

You are a monster

You are the lion

!!

— my [conscience] Never let “THEM” make YOU affect YOU

The caption also included hashtags saying, “Don’t let them clip your wings,” “speak GREATNESS over your life,” “be your biggest fan,” “shine through the shade,” and “not for likes just for LIFE.”

In the second part of the video, Newton explained his “king of the jungle” mindset.

“I’m a killer. I’m really a killer. I’m really a killer. Ya feel me?” Newton said, working himself up. “I’m getting tired of all this humble s—. Because when you humble, they start taking advantage of you. When you don’t say nothing, they start taking advantage of you. But the hyena, they be doing all what they do. The elephant, they be doing all that they do. The giraffe, the antelope, the chimpanzees — even the gorilla. But it’s one mother f—– in the jungle, when he roar, everything stops! And I’m about to mother f—— roar, mother f—–.”

In case it wasn’t 150 percent clear before, it is once again evident that the Patriots will be getting a supremely motivated Cam Newton to play quarterback for them in 2020.