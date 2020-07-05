Patriots Kicker Justin Rohrwasser Reportedly Removes Controversial 'Three Percenters' TattooPatriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser has removed his controversial “Three Percenters” tattoo.

Red Sox Pitchers Josh Taylor, Darwinzon Hernandez Test Positive For CoronavirusBoston Red Sox pitchers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez tested positive for coronavirus, manager Ron Roenicke announced Saturday.

David Price Says He Will Not Play 2020 MLB Season With DodgersLos Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price has announced he will not participate in the 2020 MLB season.

Red Sox Get Back To Work As 'Summer Camp' Opens At Fenway ParkThe tests are done and it's time to play ball. The Red Sox get back to work Friday at Fenway Park.

NBA, Union Reportedly Agree To List Of Social Messages Players Can Display On JerseysWhen the NBA resumes its season in Orlando, players will take the floor with several different social messages on the back of their jerseys.