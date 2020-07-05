BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser has removed his controversial “Three Percenters” tattoo that drew national headlines after he was selected in the NFL Draft, TMZ reported.
Shortly after the Patriots drafted Rohrwasser with the 159th overall pick, photos circulated online showing a tattoo on his arm with the logo of the “Three Percenters,” an anti-government group.
Rohrwasser, who is 23, said he got the tattoo when he was 18, thinking it stood for support of the military.
On Saturday, TMZ reported that the tattoo is now completely gone, adding that the kicker began the painful removal process almost immediately after the draft.
During an interview with WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton in April, Rohrwasser explained that he planned to remove the tattoo.
“As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body. I said cover it up [to reporters], but I want to get it removed from my body. It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly,” Rohrwasser said. “I’m sorry for all my family that have to defend me. Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I’ll ever have, so to them, I’m sorry. I’m going to learn from this.”