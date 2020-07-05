CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire have gone up by 43 since Friday, bringing the state total to 5,897, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday. Five more deaths were also announced, bringing the state’s death toll to 381, or 6% of cases.
All the deaths reported were people over the age of 60. They were two women who lived in Hillsborough County. two men who lived in Rockingham County, and one man who lived in Belknap County.
One new hospitalized case was identified, bringing the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations at 570, or 10% of all cases.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of new cases with complete information, there were seven under the age of 18.
Five cases reside in Rockingham County, four in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, one in Belknap County, one in Cheshire County, one in Grafton County, one in Merrimack County, one in Strafford County, one in Sullivan County, 14 in Nashua, and 11 in Manchester.
Twelve of the new cases had no identified risk factors.