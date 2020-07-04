BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 163 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 more deaths in the state on Saturday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 104,391 and the confirmed death toll is 7,958.
There were also 47 new probable cases reported Saturday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 109,838 total coronavirus cases and 8,172 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Saturday, there are 640 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 16 patients from Friday. There are 107 patients currently in ICU.
There were 7,940 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 880,320 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus. A total of 75,302 people have taken an antibody test.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.