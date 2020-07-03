BOSTON (CBS) — New Hampshire is the latest northeast state to relax its travel restrictions. Gov. Chris Sununu announced visitors from other New England states no longer have to quarantine for 14 days.
“We are removing the quarantine requirement for New England residents who travel to New Hampshire for leisurely purposes, effective immediately,” Sununu tweeted.
Today, in following with announcements made in nearby New England states, we are removing the quarantine requirement for New England residents who travel to New Hampshire for leisurely purposes, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/OKCN44j1h6
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) July 2, 2020
Visitors from states outside of New England are still urged to follow the quarantine advisory.
Earlier this week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that New Englanders and those in New York and New Jersey no longer had to self-quarantine if they came to Massachusetts.
But anyone Massachusetts residents heading to Maine still have to quarantine for 14 days or show proof of a recent negative coronavirus test. Gov. Baker said Thursday he would be calling Maine’s governor to find out why that is the case.