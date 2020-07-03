BOSTON (CBS) — When the NBA resumes its season in Orlando, players will take the floor with several different social messages on the back of their jerseys. The NBA and NBPA have reached an agreement on social justice messages that players will be allowed to display above their numbers, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported Friday.
Players were alerted of a list of social messages that they’ll be allowed to display on Friday. The messages will take the place of a player’s name for the first four days of the NBA’s restart beginning July 30. Players can continue to display the messages after the first four days, with their last name appearing beneath it.
ESPN posted this list of approved social messages that players can choose from:
- Black Lives Matter
- Say Their Names
- Vote
- I Can’t Breathe
- Justice
- Peace
- Equality
- Freedom
- Enough
- Power to the People
- Justice Now
- Say Her Name
- Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can)
- Liberation
- See Us
- Hear Us
- Respect Us
- Love Us
- Listen
- Listen to Us
- Stand Up
- Ally
- Anti-Racist
- I Am A Man
- Speak Up
- How Many More
- Group Economics
- Education Reform
- Mentor
Each player can give the league a first and second choice. Players are not obligated to display a message if they don’t want to.
Celtics center Enes Kanter has already said that he’ll have “Freedom” across the back of his jersey when Boston resumes play on July 31. Kanter, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Vincent Poirier all participated in Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of George Floyd in May.