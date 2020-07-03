BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 17 new coronavirus deaths and 290 additional cases in the state on Friday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 104,228 and the confirmed death toll is 7,935.
There were also 78 new probable cases reported Friday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 109,628 total coronavirus cases and 8,145 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Friday, there are 656 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 25 patients from Thursday. There are 106 patients currently in ICU.
There were 12,429 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 872,380 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus. A total of 74,598 people have taken an antibody test.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.