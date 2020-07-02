BOSTON (CBS) — Boston will not have its typical Fourth of July celebration this year because of the pandemic, but a patriotic display is still planned for the skies. The Department of Defense has announced the schedule for the “Salute To Great Cities Of The American Revolution” flyover on Independence Day.
The Pentagon says the flyover will take place over downtown Boston at about 4 p.m. Saturday. Aircraft will approach from the northeast at about 1,000 feet. They’ll fly over the U.S.S. Constitution in the Charlestown Navy Yard before heading to Fenway Park and then leaving the city.
“U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps jets will fly over in five waves,” the Department of Defense said in a statement. “The flyover will be led by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.”
Boston is the first stop of the flyover. The aircraft will proceed to New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore.
The flyover is contingent on weather and air traffic control, officials note.