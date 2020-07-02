BOSTON (CBS) — As they get set to start summer camp at Fenway Park on Friday, the Red Sox had to take care of some roster business on Thursday.
That business was adding catcher Jonathan Lucroy to their Club Player Pool, a move that was expected to happen when the veteran backstop was left off Boston’s list over the weekend. Lucroy will take part in Boston’s “summer camp” as a non-roster invitee.
The 33-year-old Lucroy has 10 MLB seasons under his belt, spending most of his career in Milwaukee (2010-16). He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016, and owns a career .274 batting average and .751 OPS. In 101 games with the Angels and Cubs last season, he batted .232 with a .660 OPS, hitting eight home runs.
The Red Sox now have 48 players in their Club Player Pool, including 37 members of the 40-man roster and 11 non-roster invitees:
PITCHERS (24): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Brian Johnson, Robinson Leyer, Chris Mazza, Collin McHugh, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Mike Shawaryn, Jeffrey Springs, Domingo Tapia, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman
CATCHERS (6): Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Jonathan Lucroy, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong
INFIELDERS (11): Jonathan Araúz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, Yairo Muñoz, José Peraza
OUTFIELDERS (7): John Andreoli, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar, César Puello, Alex Verdugo
Boston opens its summer camp on Friday, with MLB games expected to start up on July 23-24.