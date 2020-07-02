BOSTON (CBS) – Police announced that a 65-year-old man is facing charges after an incident during which a Black woman said she was followed and harassed. The woman captured part of the exchange on cell phone video.
The woman, who WBZ-TV is not identifying, told police she was on Juniper Terrace Monday afternoon to pick up some free dog food she learned about on a community Facebook page.
When the woman began to drive home, she said a man followed her in his car for several minutes, so she pulled onto a side street.
Another resident saw the exchange between the man, who is White, and the woman, and asked him to leave.
On Thursday, police said a 65-year-old man from Groveland who was not identified will be charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
The man will be summonsed to Haverhill District Court at a later date for a Clerk Magistrate’s hearing.