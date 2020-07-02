BRADFORD, N.H. (CBS) – Word of Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest spread quickly around the small rural and quiet town of Bradford, New Hampshire.

“We have been discreetly keeping tabs on Maxwell’s whereabouts and more recently we learned she had slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire.” William Sweeney Jr. of the FBI.

Maxwell was arrested without incident around 8:30 Thursday morning.

The Acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York says she had a personal and professional relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein died by suicide last August in a New Year jail cell.

“This case against Ghislaine Maxwell is the prequel to the earlier case that we brought against Jeffrey Epstein,” said Audrey Strauss, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Maxwell is indicted on six counts for allegedly helping Epstein lure in and sexually assault underage girls.

Court documents say: “Beginning in at least 1994, Ghislaine Maxwell, the defendant, enticed and groomed multiple minor girls to engage in sex acts with Jeffrey Epstein, through a variety of means and methods …” and “Maxwell and Epstein would spend time building friendships with minor victims by, for example, taking minor victims to the movies or shopping.”

“Maxwell played a critical role in helping Epstein to identify, befriend and groom minor victims for abuse. In some cases, Maxwell participated in the abuse herself,”’ said Strauss.

The indictment says the incidents took place at Maxwell’s home in London and Epstein’s homes in New York, New Mexico and Florida.

It’s unclear how long Maxwell was staying in New Hampshire before Thursday’s arrest.