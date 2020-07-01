(MARE) – Christian is an energetic boy of Caucasian descent. Christian likes to play outside and enjoys driving his tractor as well as jumping on the trampoline. In the summer months, Christian really likes to go swimming. Those who know Christian would say that he can be very helpful, especially in his foster home. At school, Christian has several friends he likes to play with.

Christian would benefit from being placed in a two-parent household with older children or no other children. It would also be best if there were no pets in the home. Christian would do well with parents that are active and enjoy the outdoors. Christian responds best to a very patient and calm environment where there are clear expectations and structure. Christian is legally free for adoption, and interested families should be open to two visits per year with his birth parents and continued contact with his adult sister.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.