BOSTON (CBS) — The NHL figured out a lot of details for its return to play plan, which was announced in late May. What wasn’t decided at that time was where exactly the games will be played.

While an official decision has not yet been made, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported Wednesday that barring any last-minute changes, the NHL’s games will be played in Toronto and Edmonton.

Barring any last-minute complications, and we have seen some of those (Vancouver and Las Vegas), the two NHL Hub cities will be Edmonton and Toronto. 🇨🇦 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2020

“Nothing carved in stone just yet, but if there are no hiccups in finalizing the tentative agreement, NHLPA membership could be voting on [return to play]/[collective bargaining agreement]/transition/critical dates by Friday or Saturday,” McKenzie added.

Based on McKenzie’s tweets … this news looks like it will be considered a victory for Canada.

The NHL initially indicated that the Eastern Conference tournament may be based in a Western Conference city, and vice versa, so that no teams would benefit from playing in the comfort of home. McKenzie’s report didn’t specify that exactly, but presumably, the news will send the Eastern Conference out to Edmonton and the Western Conference to Toronto, considering both the Oilers and Maple Leafs will be playing.

Other cities included in consideration for the hubs included Las Vegas, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh and Vancouver.

If all agreements are made between the league and the union, then training camps should open on July 10, with games expected to begin by the end of the month.