BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox players are reporting for duty on Wednesday. Again.
Wednesday is the second reporting day of 2020, the day players will return to Fenway Park for baseball’s coronavirus restart — a 60-game season that has been months in the making.
But, like the first day that pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Fort Myers, there won’t be any workouts on Wednesday. Instead of going through physicals, players will go through COVID-19 testing and go over all the new protocols that MLB has in place for the abbreviated season.
Those whose COVID tests come back negative will be allowed to partake in the team’s first workout at Fenway Park on Friday. Those who don’t will be quarantined for 14 days.
While we’re still a few weeks away from games being played, baseball is inching closer and closer to its return. “Summer Camp” will last for three weeks, with games expected to begin again on July 23.