Comments
LYNN (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for the driver who hit and critically injured a man in Lynn overnight.
The unidentified man was walking in the 330 block of the Lynnway just before 11:30 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a vehicle.
The driver didn’t stop, police said, and the man was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
State Police shut down part of the Lynnway after the crash. Clothes, a shoe and debris were scattered across the road.
“Troopers are working to develop a full description of the suspect vehicle, which may be dark in color,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement early Tuesday.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.