BOSTON (CBS) — For almost two full decades, the starting quarterback job in New England belonged to Tom Brady. Now it’s time to pass the torch.
With Brady having moved on to Tompa Bay, his concern at the moment likely isn’t who will be replacing him in New England. Still, with the news of Cam Newton signing with the Patriots breaking on Sunday night, the new Bucs quarterback lent his support to his fellow Under Armour athlete.
In the NFL’s Instagram post breaking the Newton news, Brady commented, “@underamour QBs” with a pair of “100” emojis.
Brady has been sponsored by Under Armour since 2010, and he’s been arguably their most famous athlete. (Steph Curry might have something to say about that.) UA signed Newton a year later, after Newton won a national championship while wearing an Under Armour jersey at Auburn.
While Brady’s comment on Instagram wasn’t exactly heartfelt or detailed, he’s nevertheless being a good sport about seeing his former team move on without him.