WEST SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — The 2020 Big E has been canceled. The decision was made with the “health and safety of the 1.6 million people” who attend each year.
“The Big E is so much more than just a fair, it is tradition, it is celebration, it is the showcase of everything we are so proud of in New England. This is why our hearts are heavy as we bring you this news. For the safety of our fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers and the broader community, the 2020 Big E has been cancelled,” said a statement.
In a video, Eastern States Exposition President Gene Cassidy said, “Please know that this decision was not made lightly. In fact, it was one of the most difficult decisions that we as an organization have had to make in modern times.”
Next year’s Big E will be September 17-October 3, 2021.