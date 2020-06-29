Comments
YORK, Maine – From selling handmade jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets in Maine, to an award-winning line of specialty foods products sold in more than 6,000 locations across the world, Stonewall Kitchen has become one of New England’s most iconic brands.
New England Living Host Rachel Holt heads to Stonewall Kitchen Global Headquarters in York, Maine to find out the real secret to this family business’ success.
In this video, Rachel talks Natalie King, sister of co-founder Jonathan King, about the company’s family roots and what goes into running one of the leading specialty foods companies in New England. Plus, Rachel samples some of Stonewall Kitchen’s newest products.