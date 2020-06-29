Richard Sherman: It's 'Disgusting' That Cam Newton Had To Settle For Low Pay From PatriotsRichard Sherman doesn't have much to do with the offseason of Cam Newton, but the outspoken 49ers cornerback found Newton's plight to find work to be "disgusting."

Report: Cam Newton Not Guaranteed Starting Job With PatriotsCam Newton is now a New England Patriots quarterback, but that doesn't mean that Cam Newton is the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots for 2020.

Patriots Make History With Cam Newton-Tom Brady SwapRegardless of how successful Newton is or how many starts he makes, the Patriots have already made history with the signing.

Cam Newton, New Patriots Teammates React To Quarterback Signing In New EnglandCam Newton waited months to find a new NFL home. He found it Sunday night, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Cam Newton Signing Just Made Patriots' Season A Whole Lot More ExcitingBill Belichick and the Patriots obviously don't make football decisions while considering the thoughts and feelings of fans. Still, going from a "Jarrett Stidham running a nuts-and-bolts, run-heavy, basic-ass offense" in 2020 to "Cameron Freaking Newton" is a nice bonus to what transpired on Sunday evening.