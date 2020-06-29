Comments
SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A pickup truck crashed into a Somerville restaurant leaving the driver and one other person injured Monday night. Crews are evaluating if any structural damage was done to Mr. B’s Restaurant on Cross Street after it was hit.
According to the Somerville Fire Department, the driver initially tried to run away but collapsed down the street.
That driver and an Uber Eats driver waiting for an order outside the restaurant were both taken to the hospital with injuries, the fire department said. The Uber Eats driver’s injuries were minor.
It is unclear what caused the crash.