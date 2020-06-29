HYANNIS (CBS) – Saturday night, a passenger on a Steamship Authority ferry apparently fell overboard in Hyannis Channel. It was dark, and he was treaded water for 30 minutes, fighting the outgoing tide.
Then, the last Hy-Line ferry from Nantucket, Grey Lady, came into the channel. And the captain had the window open in the pilothouse.
“I heard a faint cry for help,” said Capt. John Flynn. So he stopped the boat, and crew members spotted the man, who is about 60 years old. They lowered down a device called Jason’s Cradle. The man crawled in, and they got him on board.
“I’m very proud of the crew, very proud,” said Gerry Poyant, Hy-Line operations manager.
After warming up, the man was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
There is no explanation yet as to how the man ended up in the water, and his name hasn’t been released.