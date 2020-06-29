CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Bill Shields
HYANNIS (CBS) – Saturday night, a passenger on a Steamship Authority ferry apparently fell overboard in Hyannis Channel. It was dark, and he was treaded water for 30 minutes, fighting the outgoing tide.

Capt. John Flynn said he thought he heard a faint cry for help. (WBZ-TV)

Then, the last Hy-Line ferry from Nantucket, Grey Lady, came into the channel. And the captain had the window open in the pilothouse.

“I heard a faint cry for help,” said Capt. John Flynn. So he stopped the boat, and crew members spotted the man, who is about 60 years old. They lowered down a device called Jason’s Cradle. The man crawled in, and they got him on board.

The Hy-Line ferry Gray Lady. (WBZ-TV)

“I’m very proud of the crew, very proud,” said Gerry Poyant, Hy-Line operations manager.

After warming up, the man was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

There is no explanation yet as to how the man ended up in the water, and his name hasn’t been released.

