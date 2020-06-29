BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 89 confirmed coronavirus cases and 35 more deaths in the state on Monday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 103,628 and the confirmed death toll is 7,895.
There were also 12 new probable cases and zero probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Monday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 108,768 total coronavirus cases and 8,095 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Monday, there are 762 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an increase of 14 patients from Tuesday. There are 138 patients currently in ICU.
There were 6,481 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 837,147 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus. A total of 70,768 people have taken an antibody test.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.