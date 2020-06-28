CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) – A Framingham man was seriously injured Saturday after falling a “great distance” while attempting to snowboard Tuckerman’s Ravine on Mount Washington.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Ian Brown, 22, was attempting to snowboard when he slipped and fell. People in the group Brown was with rushed to help him. In addition, a doctor who was not associated with the group was planning to ski in the area when he saw Brown’s injuries and was able to assist.
Rescue crews responded to the area and brought Brown down to Hermit Lake Shelter. After he was checked there, Brown was transported down the mountain by ATVs, then taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Conway.
Brown’s injuries were described as “serious but non-life threatening.”
“Officers determined that Mr. Brown and the group with him were not experienced “back-country” snowboarders and did not have some necessary safety equipment that would have likely saved Mr. Brown from injury including micro-spikes and self-arrest gear,” New Hampshire Fish and Game said.