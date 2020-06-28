NBA Will Allow Players To Replace Names On Jerseys For Social Justice StatementsThe NBA is planning to allow its players to make a statement on social justice when the league returns to action this summer in Orlando.

Tom Brady's Workouts With Teammates 'Not In The Best Interest' Of Player Safety, NFLPA Executive Director SaysNFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said Tom Brady shouldn't be holding workouts with teammates during the coronavirus outbreak.

Patriots Hold Roundtable Discussion On Racism In America, Best Ways To Inspire ChangeIn a special hour-long episode of Patriots All Access on Friday night, 21 players, coaches and scouts in the New England organization joined WBZ-TV's Steve Burton for a roundtable discussions about racism in America, their own encounters with racism, and the country's need for reform.

Tom Werner Eager To See What Red Sox Can Do In 60-Game Season: 'Every Game Is Important'The fight to get baseball back was not much fun, but that's over and now we can focus on a truly unique 2020 season. And with a 60-game schedule and some interesting rules, the game is wide open.

Celtics' Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters Earn G League HonorsTacko Fall and Tremont Waters -- both of whom are one two-way contracts with the Boston Celtics-- have been named to All-NBA G League teams for the 2019-20 season.