BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 19 new coronavirus deaths and 224 additional cases in the state on Sunday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 103,539 and the confirmed death toll is 7,860.
There were also 61 new probable cases and zero probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Sunday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 108,667 total coronavirus cases and 8,060 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Sunday, there are 748 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 21 patients from Saturday. There are 134 patients currently in ICU.
There were 9,391 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 830,666 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus. A total of 70,476 people have taken an antibody test.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.