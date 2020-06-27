CANTERBURY, N.H. (CBS) — An allegedly drunk driver was saved from a fiery car crash by a New Hampshire state trooper Saturday evening, according to New Hampshire State Police. Manchester resident Vito Paulino, 43, was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Police said that around 6:45 p.m. they received multiple calls about a driver traveling north on Interstate 93 driving recklessly and having trouble staying in their own lane.
One trooper saw the car driving 85 mph in a 70 mph zone, police said. He also saw that the car was having trouble staying in its lane.
The trooper got behind the car and saw it veer to the left, going off the road. Police said the car crashed into some trees and caught fire. The trooper pulled the driver, later identified as Paulino, out of the burning car with the help of driver who was passing by.
Paulino was taken to Concord Hospital to be medically evaluated. Upon investigation, police said, they determined Paulino was impaired and arrested him for driving while intoxicated.