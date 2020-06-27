CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose by 51 Saturday, bringing the state total to 5,717, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Two more deaths were announced, bringing the state total to 367, or 6% of cases.
Of the people who died, both were women over 60 from Hillsborough County.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of new cases with complete information, there is one person under the age of 18, and the rest are adults, with 58% being women and 42% being men.
Eleven of the new cases reside in Rockingham County. Hillsborough County, other than Manchester and Nashua, had four new cases. Merrimack County had three news cases, Belknap had two and Carroll and Sullivan Counties each had one.
The city of Nashua had 23 and Manchester had six. Twenty-one of the cases were due to testing associated with the ongoing outbreak at Greenbriar Healthcare in Nashua.
One new hospitalized case was identified, for a total of 562, or 10% of cases.