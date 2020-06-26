WALTHAM (CBS) — The public is asked to be on alert after an “exceedingly rare” crime in Waltham. Authorities say a woman in her 50s was sexually assaulted inside her own apartment in an apparently random attack.
Police said the woman returned to the Ridge Apartment Complex at 55 Ridge Lane at about 11 p.m. on June 13 after walking her dog.
“Once back inside her apartment, she was physically and sexually assaulted by a man who had apparently entered her home undetected while she was outside,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement. “Investigators believe the suspect may have been in the victim’s home for several hours during the attack.”
Investigators believe the woman did not know her attacker.
“This very serious assault is especially concerning because it appears to be a random act. As we continue our investigation, we want to remind members of the public to remain vigilant,” Ryan said. “People are encouraged to exercise caution in the apartment complex and neighboring areas. Always be aware of your surroundings, if possible avoid walking alone when it’s late or dark and immediately call 911 if you feel unsafe or see something concerning.”
Authorities did not release a description of the suspect. Waltham police have increased patrols in the area.
“Crimes of this nature are exceedingly rare,” Police Chief Keith MacPherson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 781-314-3550.