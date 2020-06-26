BOSTON (CBS) — With the NBA looking to make its return in the near future, the league took the important step of testing most if its players for COVID-19 over the last week. The results are in, with 16 players testing positive for the virus.
The NBA announced its findings on Friday, with a little over five percent of the players who were tested coming back positive.
“In tests conducted of 302 NBA players on June 23, 16 players have tested positive for the coronavirus,” the NBA said in a release. “Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.”
The NBA has plans in place to resume the 2019-20 season with a “bubble season” in Orlando at Walt Disney World resorts. Only 22 of the NBA’s 30 teams will participate in the restart, with individual workouts beginning on July 1 and teams arriving in Orlando between July 7-9. Training camps will go from July 9-21, with the season tipping off again on July 30.