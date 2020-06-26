NBA Announces 16 Of 302 Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19With the NBA looking to make its return in the near future, the league took the important step of testing most if its players for COVID-19 over the last week. The results are in, with 16 players testing positive for the virus.

Henry, Werner Cheer Liverpool Title From AfarThey had restored Liverpool to the top, just like they had with the Boston Red Sox. Only because of the coronavirus pandemic, they had to watch from afar.

Buccaneers Running Back Says Tom Brady Runs Workouts 'Like A Practice'Tom Brady has been in the NFL for two decades, so he knows a thing or two about running a football practice. That's something his new Buccaneers teammates have learned pretty quickly.

Andrew Farrell Received A Special Message After Signing Extension With RevolutionThe New England Revolution have a gem in defender Andrew Farrell, both on the field and off it.

Tom Brady Fires Back At His Critics With FDR-Inspired Instagram PostIf you're criticizing Tom Brady for practicing during the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears the Buccaneers quarterback has a message for you.