BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 39 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 149 additional cases in the state on Friday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 103,071 and the confirmed death toll is 7,815.
There were also 84 new probable cases and 11 probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Friday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 108,070 total coronavirus cases and 8,013 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Friday, there are 791 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 31 patients from Thursday. There are 156 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 81.
There have been 809,086 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 8,545 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 68,259 people have taken an antibody test.