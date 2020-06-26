Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A warning to stay out of the Charles River in Boston was issued by the Charles River Watershed Association after they found a bloom of cyanobacteria.
The public health advisory includes the river from the Mass. Ave Bridge to the Museum of Science.
Boaters should avoid contact with the water and dog owners should not let pets swim in the area.
Cyanobacteria is a toxic blue-green algae. The algae can make people sick and it could be fatal for pets.
According to the Association, the algae is appearing earlier than it did last year, likely due to the recent heat and sunshine.