BOSTON (CBS) – Five people were hurt late Wednesday night when a boat carrying eight people ran aground in Westport. One person was seriously injured and taken by MedFlight following the crash.
Westford Fire Department was called to Cadmins Neck Road just before 11 p.m.
When they arrived, first responders had difficulty reaching the boat due to heavy brush.
Upon reaching the boat, firefighters found one person with serious injuries. The Boston Globe reported that the woman was thrown off the boat and onto the shore when it crashed abruptly.
The woman was taken by MedFlight to Rhode Island Trauma Center. Another person was taken there as well by ambulance. Three others were taken to area hospitals, and three declined medical treatment.
The victims ranged from 14-24 years old.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.