PEPPERELL (CBS) — Police shot and seriously injured a man while serving a warrant in Pepperell Thursday morning. Police said the subject of the warrant was “allegedly in possession of a knife.”
Police Chief David Scott said in a statement that two officers were serving a civil commitment warrant on Tarbell Street just after 11:30 a.m.
“As a result of events that transpired in the home, one Pepperell officer discharged his service weapon striking the 30-year-old male,” Scott said.
Officers immediately started first aid, according to police, and the man had to be flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. A spokeswoman for Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said the shooting was not fatal and that her office is in the early stages of an investigation.
One police officer was treated and released at a hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation.