BOSTON (CBS) — When NASCAR makes its return to Loudon, New Hampshire in August, there will be fans in the stands. Fans will be allowed to attend the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, with several social distancing requirements and additional health and safety protocols, New Hampshire Motor Speedway announced on Thursday.

The rescheduled race, which will take place Aug. 2 at 3 p.m., will be the largest fan event in New England since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The speedway will not be full, however, allowing only up to 35 percent of its 88,000-seat capacity.

Modified protocols at “The Magic Mile” include social distancing in the grandstands and concession lines, enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-touch, high-traffic public areas, added hand-sanitizer stations, limited guests in suites, and infield admission for race team and operational personnel only.

Fans will still be allowed to bring food and unopened beverages in a soft-sided clear bag no larger than 14x14x14 inches. Standard coolers, however, will be prohibited to limit interpersonal contact at security checkpoints.

Cash will not be accepted at this event, with vendors instead taking credit, debit and Apple Pay at concessions and souvenir locations.

“Holding New England’s premier NASCAR race this summer here in New Hampshire has always been a priority,” said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. “The state worked closely with the folks at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the New Hampshire Division of Public Health to put forward comprehensive, operational guidance. While the stands will not be as full as they usually are, we are proud to be able to hold an in-person viewing experience for NASCAR fans.”

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to Gov. Sununu, our state and local health officials and NASCAR for their unwavering support through this unprecedented time, as they have all played a significant role in making this happen,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “We’re extremely excited to welcome race fans to ‘The Magic Mile’ to enjoy the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 and to help us celebrate our 30th anniversary season.”

The race was initially scheduled for July 19, but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.