BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is one of just four states on track to contain COVID-19, according to research by the non-profit Covid Act Now.
Their model looks at factors including infection rate, positive test rate, available ICU capacity, and contact tracing. Massachusetts got high marks in all of those categories, as did New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
All four states were among the earliest with high infection rates, and took early measures towards widespread closures and social distancing.
Covid Act Now concludes, “Massachusetts is on track to contain COVID. Cases are steadily decreasing and Massachusetts’s COVID preparedness meets or exceeds international standards.”
On Wednesday the state reported 172 new coronavirus cases and 48 new deaths. The positive test rate has dropped below 2 percent, which is down 94% since mid-April. Massachusetts is currently in Phase 2 of reopening, with Phase 3 starting no earlier than July 6, depending on data trends.
“We’re obviously encouraged by the continued progress we’ve made on many of those public health metrics and we’re going to continue to monitor them,” Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday. “We do believe part of the reason we’ve been successful so far with our reopening strategy is due to the work and the efforts of everybody here in the Commonwealth… Please continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and good hygiene.”
States that are considered in “active or imminent outbreak,” according to the Covid Act Now model, include Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, and Arizona. Florida and Texas are among the 18 states considered “at risk” of outbreak.
New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Rhode Island are classified as “controlled disease growth,” along with 20 other states.