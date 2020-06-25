WELLFLEET (CBS) — Changes are coming to Cape Cod beaches this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Cape Cod National Seashore says beachgoers can expect to see fewer lifeguards due to staffing reductions.
“Due to the seashore’s health precautions during COVID-19, there is not enough housing to allow for proper social distancing protocols for seasonal staff,” Seashore managers said in a statement. “Therefore, fewer lifeguards will staff the beaches this summer.”
Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown and Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro will not have lifeguards this summer. Coast Guard and Nauset Light beaches in Eastham, Marconi Beach in Wellfleet and Race Point Beach in Provincetown will have lifeguards from July 2 through Labor Day.
Limited facilities will be available at the beaches. Bathrooms will be open and sanitized regularly, but public shows and visitor centers will be closed.
“This is clearly a summer like no other. This is the first time in history that Cape Cod National Seashore will operate during a global pandemic,” Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom said in a statement. “Even in these unusual times, we will provide public access and do our best to educate the public about how to safely recreate during the pandemic, while reminding them of regular safety precautions they need to take when visiting the wild and wonderful beaches on the Outer Cape.
Beachgoers are reminded to remain “shark smart” and not to swim alone.