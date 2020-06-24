BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have reportedly signed third-round pick Blaze Jordan, adding an awesome name and a big bat to their franchise.
The Red Sox and Jordan have agreed to a deal with a $1.75 million signing bonus, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The signing won’t become official until Jordan takes his physical in Boston next week.
Jordan, whom the Red Sox took with the No. 89 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, hit .440 with 131 hits, 98 RBIs, 33 doubles, 19 home runs, and six triples over his four years of varsity baseball at DeSoto High School in Mississippi. The 17-year-old is known for his big swing, hitting some towering bombs since before he was a teenager. Last year, he won the High School Home Run Derby at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Jordan said he has never been to Fenway Park in a recent interview with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, but has already envisioned hitting a homer over the Green Monster.
“I have never been to Fenway before so I’m looking forward to being able to see it some day. I definitely have been dreaming of it and thinking about [sending one over the wall] a whole lot,” said Jordan. “I was definitely dreaming about it and hopefully I can make it happen some day.”
Jordan had committed to Mississippi State when he was in the eighth grade, but will instead look to jump start his professional career.