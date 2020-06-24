BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution have locked up Andrew Farrell, signing the defender to a multi-year contract on Wednesday.

Farrell has been a mainstay in the New England starting lineup since the team drafted him first overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. The three-time Revolution Defender of the Year ranks among the club’s historical leaders in several categories including games played (sixth), games started (fifth), and minutes played (fourth). The 28-year old leads all MLS outfield players in regular season appearances and games started since he entered the league, trailing only goalkeeper Luis Robles in both categories.

Farrell was one of 11 players named to the Revolution’s All-Time Team in March, which was decided by a fan vote.

“I’m thrilled to sign this extension with the Revolution and to continue my career in New England. I’ve always felt like New England was a second home for me, thanks in large part to the unwavering support of our fans over the years,” Farrell said in a release announcing his new deal. “Now with the new training facility, Bruce Arena and the coaching staff, and the roster they’ve put together, I’m more excited than ever to be a part of this club and build something special.”

“Andrew Farrell has been an outstanding player and person for the Revolution over the past seven years,” said Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. “He is a great leader and representative for our club, and has proved to be a durable and consistent player throughout his career. We are pleased that Andrew will remain a Revolution player for many years to come.”

For his MLS career, Farrell has accrued 19,511 minutes played across 221 appearances and 219 starts, with two goals and eight assists in regular season play. In the MLS Cup Playoffs, Farrell has added eight starts and 780 minutes played.

Major League Soccer is set to resume the 2020 season on July 8 with a 26-team tournament at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.