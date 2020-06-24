MASHPEE (CBS) – Authorities identified a Boston man who was killed during a boat accident in Mashpee Tuesday afternoon. A second man involved in the incident suffered a serious leg injury.
At about 2:17 p.m., a person called 911 to report the accident on Mashpee-Wakeby Pond. The caller provided very few details other than a man was missing in the middle of the pond.
The man who was injured was flown by medical helicopter to a Beth Israel in Boston.
Rescue crews from several agencies ferried back and forth from the main boat launch to one of the deepest parts of the pond.
They eventually towed a speedboat back to shore, with no visible signs of damage.
About four hours after the crash, dive teams located the body of the second man, who appears to have drowned. He was later identified as 57-year-old Ricardo Ortiz of Boston.