BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 42 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 111 additional cases in the state on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 102,762 and the confirmed death toll is 7,752.
There were also 61 new probable cases and 6 probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Wednesday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 107,611 total coronavirus cases and 7,938 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Wednesday, there are 939 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 14 patients from Tuesday. There are 181 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 81.
There have been 790,223 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 7,369 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 65,845 people have taken an antibody test.