Water Country Set To Open In Portsmouth, NH In July; Will Require Temperature ChecksAnother New England summer destination has announced its reopening plans. Water Country in Portsmouth, New Hampshire says it plans to open on July 15 to season pass holders. Katie Johnston reports.

55 minutes ago

Baker Responds To Quarantine For Travelers To New York, Connecticut And New JerseyGov. Charlie Baker weighed in on the news that three nearby states are requiring travelers to quarantine.

3 hours ago

Sec. Sudders: 'Leadership Was Absent' At Holyoke Soldiers' HomeSec. Marylou Sudders reacts to the independent investigation released into the outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

4 hours ago

Gov. Baker Reacts To 'Gut-Wrenching' Report On Holyoke Soldiers' Home Coronavirus ReportGov. Charlie Baker discusses the independent investigation released into the coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

4 hours ago

New England Living: Love The Place You Call HomeNew England has a style all its own. The people, the history, the culture. Join host Rachel Holt as we discover the faces and places that make New England extraordinary.

4 hours ago