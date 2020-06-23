BOSTON (CBS) — Here’s your chance to upgrade to the new Real ID license in Massachusetts – for free. The RMV says residents who renew their driver’s license or ID card between now and August 12, 2020 will be able to upgrade to a Real ID in 2021 at no extra charge.
“This one-time, time limited offer is available to most customers who have an expired or expiring license or ID card dated between March 2020 and August 2021,” the RMV says.
More than 500,000 people have a license or ID that expires this summer that can be renewed online, according to the RMV.
It costs $50 to renew a standard license. The offer waives the $25 upgrade fee.
Those who take advantage of the offer and renew their license before August 12 will have to wait at least until February 2021 to visit an RMV Service Center. The goal is to keep as many transactions online during the coronavirus pandemic instead of having in-person appointments.
Real IDs will be needed for domestic air travel starting in October 2021.
Learn more about the renewal process here.