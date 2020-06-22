CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Rachel Holt
BOSTON (CBS) – Acclaimed chef and Boston native Carl Dooley joins New England Living Host Rachel Holt in the Clarke Sub-Zero and Wolf Test Kitchen. Dooley demonstrates how to kick up your next meal with a spicy seafood dish you easily create at home.

Serves 2-4 people

Ingredients: 

5 pound bag of mussels, rinsed and drained
1 link of dry chorizo, sliced thin coins 
4 cloves of garlic, sliced thin 
1 onion, sliced thin 
2 tbsp smoked paprika 
1 tbsp chili flakes 
2 tbsp cumin seeds 
Pinch of safron 
1 cup white wine 
14 oz can of chopped tomatoes 
14 oz can of garbanzo beans 
Chopped preserved lemon 
Chopped pickled or roasted peppers 
Extra virgin olive oil
1 bunch of cilantro, chopped
Crunchy Bread for serving 

Directions: 

1. Cook the chorizo in a bit of olive oil until rendered a bit. Add the onions and garlic. Cook for a minute until tender. 

2. Add the spice and bloom in the pan with the meat and veggies.

3. Add the white wine, tomatoes, and garbanzo beans. Bring to a boil. 

4. Add the mussels and cover with lid. Cook until mussels are fully opened, about 4 minutes. 

5. Top with preserved lemon, pickled peppers, a good drizzle of olive oil.

6. Serve with cilantro and good toast. 

ENJOY!

