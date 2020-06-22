BOSTON (CBS) – Acclaimed chef and Boston native Carl Dooley joins New England Living Host Rachel Holt in the Clarke Sub-Zero and Wolf Test Kitchen. Dooley demonstrates how to kick up your next meal with a spicy seafood dish you easily create at home.
Serves 2-4 people
Ingredients:
5 pound bag of mussels, rinsed and drained
1 link of dry chorizo, sliced thin coins
4 cloves of garlic, sliced thin
1 onion, sliced thin
2 tbsp smoked paprika
1 tbsp chili flakes
2 tbsp cumin seeds
Pinch of safron
1 cup white wine
14 oz can of chopped tomatoes
14 oz can of garbanzo beans
Chopped preserved lemon
Chopped pickled or roasted peppers
Extra virgin olive oil
1 bunch of cilantro, chopped
Crunchy Bread for serving
Directions:
1. Cook the chorizo in a bit of olive oil until rendered a bit. Add the onions and garlic. Cook for a minute until tender.
2. Add the spice and bloom in the pan with the meat and veggies.
3. Add the white wine, tomatoes, and garbanzo beans. Bring to a boil.
4. Add the mussels and cover with lid. Cook until mussels are fully opened, about 4 minutes.
5. Top with preserved lemon, pickled peppers, a good drizzle of olive oil.
6. Serve with cilantro and good toast.
ENJOY!