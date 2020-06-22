BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 136 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths in the state on Monday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 102,469 and the confirmed death toll is 7,694.
There were also 13 new probable cases and zero probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Monday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 107,210 total coronavirus cases and 7,874 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 775,322 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 6,730 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 64,592 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Monday, there are 920 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of seven patients from Sunday. There are 180 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 81.