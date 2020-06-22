By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — When the pandemic first hit the U.S., sending just about everybody inside their homes in the middle of march, the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” was just about the biggest thing in the world. Everyone watched, everyone reacted, and most importantly, everyone shared memes.

So. Many. Memes.

Now as the world turns the corner from mid-June to late June, “Tiger King” remains but a faint memory from a time long ago. The details have blurred. The world has moved on. There are no more memes.

Nevertheless, ESPN revived some “Tiger King” fever with a skit during the ESPY Awards on Sunday night, featuring Tom Brady and Eli Manning.

The skit showed actor J.K. Simmons playing the role of Rick Kirkham, the man who had been shooting his own series about Joe Exotic during the zookeeper’s heyday. Simmons as Kirkham explained why Brady felt the need to make a move to Florida, and what drove Brady mad.

“There was only one person who was a real thorn in Brady’s side” Simmons said. “Eli Manning had his number, and Brady hated it.”

The full skit had some more meat on the bone, but the tease tweeted by Eli provides the gist.

It could be considered payback on Brady, who roasted Peyton Manning during a 2017 ESPYs skit that depicted the elder Manning living at a retirement home. Eli always managed to have his big bro’s back like that.

To the Class of 2020, Senior year may be gone, but your chance to write your story is just beginning ✍️@TomBrady and @RobinRoberts congratulate this year's seniors for all of their accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/3pTJs1mDaW — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2020

Brady also appeared during the broadcast to send a message of support to seniors in high school and college who lost their final athletic seasons due to the pandemic.